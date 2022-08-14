Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

2 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Prior to the start of Saturday's meeting with the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield would start the contest.

Typically, preseason rotations should be taken with a grain of salt. In the case of a quarterback competition, those prepared to start against a first-team defense is generally indicative of who the team wants to lead its offense.

That's not always the case, of course. Young quarterbacks are often tasked to "earn" their spot, even if they're a first-round pick. In this instance, Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to compete after the Panthers acquired the former a month ago.

Mayfield getting the nod shows he's already starting to overcome the disadvantage of a late acquisition while learning a new offense, unlike Darnold, who's been with the team for over a year now.

As The Athletic's Joseph Person noted, Mayfield "has thrown the ball with more authority the past two weeks and made more splash plays than Darnold."

During the contest, nothing occurred to believe Darnold should once again take the reins. Mayfield completed four of his seven pass attempts and lead the offense into field goal position. A fumbled snap and miscommunication on a third-down pass point toward his continued learning curve. But Darnold didn't do much more.



Yes, Carolina scored a touchdown on Darnold's first series. The quarterback threw a nice touch pass to Rashard Higgins while facing down pressure. But the entire unit benefitted from a short field after an Antonio Gibson fumble. Because the quarterback's first series lasted only three plays, he returned to the field where the offense went three-and-out.

Unsurprisingly, head coach Matt Rhule didn't commit to Mayfield as his starter after the contest.

"No, that was for today, that was just for today," Rhule told reporters after the game. "So we'll go back and look at this tape. Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. Looked like both guys played well in terms of production. We'll go back and see where they are. That was just for today."

If the Panthers believe Mayfield is the guy, as their Saturday decision indicates, he should get all of the first-team reps moving forward so he can be fully prepared for the regular season.