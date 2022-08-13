Packers' Matt LaFleur 'Pleased' With Jordan Love's Performance Despite 3 INTs

Jordan Love (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he was "pleased" with the play of quarterback Jordan Love in Friday's preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers despite a stat line that included three interceptions.

Love, a 2020 first-round pick, completed 13 of his 24 throws for 176 yards with two touchdowns and the three picks while leading the offense for the entire first half.

LaFleur discussed the performance after the Packers lost their preseason opener, 28-21:

"I think two of those [interceptions] you can totally take off him. The third one, we had two busted routes because the ball really shouldn't have gone there on that play, but he had nowhere else to go with the football, and he forced it in there and the defender made a good play. We've just got to clean up everything around him. We say it all the time about quarterbacks, they're going to get too much credit when we do well and they're going to get a lot of the blame when we don't, and that's just the reality of playing that position in this league. But I was pleased with Jordan's performance."

