    49ers' Trey Lance Wows Fans on Twitter with 76-Yard TD, Strong Play vs. Packers

    Adam WellsAugust 13, 2022

    In his first game as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance offered a tantalizing glimpse of what fans can expect during the regular season.

    The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft played the first two series against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on Friday night. He led two scoring drives, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Danny Gray.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Trey to Danny Gray ‼️<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsSF</a> on KPIX <a href="https://t.co/Z8hksxK08I">pic.twitter.com/Z8hksxK08I</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Really nice job by Lance getting that one out fairly quick in a collapsing pocket. Perfectly placed after he put a lil too much mustard on some early attempts, too.

    Jordan Elliott @JLeeElliott

    Trey Lance connects with Danny Gray on a deep bomb down the left sideline for a 76 yard touchdown <br><br>That’s it, I’ve seen enough. Get the gold jacket ready, this young man is on his way to Canton

    Rob “Stats” Guerrera @StatsOnFire

    Perfect throw by Trey Lance there. Have a day, Danny Gray, by the way! Nice to see Trey get some air under the ball, too! Perfect way to end the night!

    The touchdown was Lance's final play of the day, as he was replaced by Nate Sudfeld on San Francisco's next offensive possession. The 22-year-old finished 4-of-5 for 92 yards and a score through the air. He also had a seven-yard run on the team's first drive.

    PFF @PFF

    Trey Lance vs Packers: <br><br>⛏️ 4/5 <br>⛏️ 92 Yards <br>⛏️ 1 TD <br>⛏️ 158.3 Perfect Passer Rating <br><br>(📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Z0cn9q3fLh">pic.twitter.com/Z0cn9q3fLh</a>

    Grant Cohn @grantcohn

    Trey Lance clearly has improved significantly since last season.

    Niners Nation @NinersNation

    Trey Lance <a href="https://t.co/85nTtsJMF1">pic.twitter.com/85nTtsJMF1</a>

    Alex 👨‍🍳 @SadNinersFan_

    TREY LANCE IS HIM <a href="https://t.co/t36w36Kb4T">pic.twitter.com/t36w36Kb4T</a>

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    Since 2019, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> have the fewest pass attempts outside the numbers traveling 20-plus yards in the NFL (77). Again, the smallest of samples, but paired with what we've seen in practice, that is likely to change with Trey Lance at QB.

    Lance's lone incompletion was on an out route that was thrown too high and outside. Gray was able to corral the pass, but he couldn't get his feet down inbounds.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    That was a truly tough throw on third down to Danny Gray, but in general Trey Lance has been inconsistent with any work to the sideline during training camp. He missed that one by a bit

    Gray could also carve out a notable role in the offense this season. He was the Niners' third draft pick in 2022 (No. 105 overall). The SMU alum has 4.33 40-yard-dash speed and earned high marks for his ability to generate yards after the catch.

    Playing in the same offense with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle can make targets difficult to come by, but Gray's budding rapport with Lance could see him get on the field frequently.

    The 49ers have been successful with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback over the past three seasons. They had the best record in the NFC and reached the Super Bowl in 2019 but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

    After a slow start last season, the 49ers won seven of their final nine games to claim a wild-card spot. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys and Packers in the playoffs, but their run came to an end with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

    Despite some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, head coach Kyle Shanahan finally declared the 49ers as Lance's team when training camp opened in July.

    There will likely be some bumps in the road along the way with Lance, who had just one full year of starting experience in college at North Dakota State in 2019. But his arm strength and running talent can open up new roads for Shanahan to explore with this offense.

