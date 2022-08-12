Tyson Fury to 'Walk Away' From Boxing 3 Days After Announcing Return

Tyson Fury to 'Walk Away' From Boxing 3 Days After Announcing ReturnAugust 12, 2022
Tyson Fury's boxing comeback is over after a mere three days.
The lineal heavyweight champion announced he is walking away from the sport Friday, coinciding with his 34th birthday.
TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury
MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… <a href="https://t.co/jNeF1CbBqm">pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm</a>
Fury, who initially announced his retirement after his April victory over Dillian Whyte, previously posted a video Tuesday announcing plans to fight Derek Chisora.
The proposed bout would have been the final in a trilogy between Fury and Chisora, concluding a rivalry that began in 2011 when the pair were up-and-coming fighters. Fury earned a unanimous decision win during their first bout and defeated Chisora in the rematch via corner stoppage three years later.
"I've decided to come back to boxing, because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies—one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said in the initial video announcing his comeback. "I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."
Fury, should this actually be the end of his career, retires with a record of 32-0-1. His only blemish was a controversial draw against Wilder in 2018, and Fury went on to defeat Wilder two more times to take the rivalry.
Chisora would have been a seismic underdog in a Fury rematch. The 38-year-old is coming off a win over Kubrat Pulev last month but lost his previous three fights.