Tyson Fury to 'Walk Away' From Boxing 3 Days After Announcing Return

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Tyson Fury's boxing comeback is over after a mere three days.

The lineal heavyweight champion announced he is walking away from the sport Friday, coinciding with his 34th birthday.

Fury, who initially announced his retirement after his April victory over Dillian Whyte, previously posted a video Tuesday announcing plans to fight Derek Chisora.

The proposed bout would have been the final in a trilogy between Fury and Chisora, concluding a rivalry that began in 2011 when the pair were up-and-coming fighters. Fury earned a unanimous decision win during their first bout and defeated Chisora in the rematch via corner stoppage three years later.

"I've decided to come back to boxing, because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies—one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said in the initial video announcing his comeback. "I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."

Fury, should this actually be the end of his career, retires with a record of 32-0-1. His only blemish was a controversial draw against Wilder in 2018, and Fury went on to defeat Wilder two more times to take the rivalry.

Chisora would have been a seismic underdog in a Fury rematch. The 38-year-old is coming off a win over Kubrat Pulev last month but lost his previous three fights.