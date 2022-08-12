Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 7 of ESPN Documentary

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The seventh and final episode of The Captain, highlighting the career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, premiered on Thursday night, putting a cap on a stellar docuseries.

The final chapter opened with Jeter's final game as a Yankee, showcasing his last career at-bat. Jeter explained that he just wanted the whole thing to end, but he wound up hitting a walk-off RBI single in an iconic close to his career.

For Jeter, it was nearly the perfect end. "You couldn't have written a better script. ... Except us winning the World Series," he said.

From there, Jeter opened up about starting a family with his wife, Hannah, and how becoming a father changed him.

Next up was the moment Jeter received the call to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

The episode then shifted to Jeter becoming a part-owner of the Miami Marlins and the first Black CEO of a team in MLB history. Unfortunately, Jeter never found the front-office success he enjoyed as a player.

Also, Hannah Jeter experienced some medical issues around the same time they bought the Marlins. Hannah's medical issues persisted, and she overcame many scary situations.

The episode also touched on Jeter founding the Players' Tribune in an effort to give athletes their own voice, and it also highlighted some of his philanthropic and social justice efforts.

The final installment closed with Jeter admitting he never took the time to enjoy things because he was so focused on what was next. Now, he's living in the moment and he declared, "It's been a hell of a ride, and it's not over."

For fans of Jeter, The Captain was a riveting spotlight on the career of one of the most iconic baseball players of his generation. The docuseries surely left fans wanting more but at the same time was completely satisfying.