    Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 7 of ESPN Documentary

    Doric SamAugust 12, 2022

    Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    The seventh and final episode of The Captain, highlighting the career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, premiered on Thursday night, putting a cap on a stellar docuseries.

    The final chapter opened with Jeter's final game as a Yankee, showcasing his last career at-bat. Jeter explained that he just wanted the whole thing to end, but he wound up hitting a walk-off RBI single in an iconic close to his career.

    For Jeter, it was nearly the perfect end. "You couldn't have written a better script. ... Except us winning the World Series," he said.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    I was more nervous for my last game at Yankee Stadium than any other game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    ESPN @espn

    "I couldn't think of any person that's been as fortunate as I've been."<br><br>When <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> called it a career ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/RyQR8bW0yn">pic.twitter.com/RyQR8bW0yn</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    If you aren’t getting emotional watching Derek Jeter’s last game are you even a Yankee fan? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Stefanie @Stefmara

    One of my favorite photos I ever took of Derek Jeter throughout his career. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/ErCw5TPp9N">pic.twitter.com/ErCw5TPp9N</a>

    Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24

    Reliving Jeters final game 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    roseanne 🥀 @HoodieFrazier

    that final game is etched into my memory forever 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼💋ɴʏʏ: (71-41) @yankeesgoddess

    Reliving Jeter's final game... there will be tears 😢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Chriss 🇩🇴 NYY (71-41) @nomercychris_

    I remember being so emotional watching Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium. I was tearing up that night. It was like the end of an era that night <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    From there, Jeter opened up about starting a family with his wife, Hannah, and how becoming a father changed him.

    ESPN @espn

    There’s no crying in baseball.<br><br>But dropping your daughter off at school … 🥺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/oofeErZtUK">pic.twitter.com/oofeErZtUK</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Need to talk to Hannah about some of these videos that made it in the episode… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Steve Finamore @SteveFinamore

    "Best thing I could ever experience was being a father."<br>-Derek Jeter

    Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24

    It’s really nice to see the father side of <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Julie @JulieBoBooly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> love seeing the father side of you

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Derek Jeter the ultimate girl dad

    Next up was the moment Jeter received the call to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    This entire documentary started from recording the potential HOF call. We wanted to film it to show our girls when they got older but ended up turning into much more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    ESPN+ @ESPNPlus

    How it started ➡️ how it ended 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> got the Hall of Fame call 28 years after he was drafted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/pYSWQMaDiu">pic.twitter.com/pYSWQMaDiu</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ESPN @espn

    Respect from the 🐐<br><br>Michael Jordan says <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> “should be remembered as one of the best shortstops to ever play.”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/2vYnQ0vNvc">pic.twitter.com/2vYnQ0vNvc</a>

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    “Thank you to the baseball writers, all but one of you, who voted for me.” 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    robert jon anderson @RobAnderson2018

    I will always have a special place in my heart for that 1990s-2000s Yankees dynasty, taking place during my lifetime. Watching you, Mo, Andy, Jorge, Coney, Moose and so many others bring happiness in the recalling.<br><br>Thank you for sharing your memories as a player. ✌️

    Steve Finamore @SteveFinamore

    "The Hall-of-Fame never crossed my mind during my career. It was just do your job." <br>-Derek Jeter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    This stat 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/31Dct9iFN9">pic.twitter.com/31Dct9iFN9</a>

    The episode then shifted to Jeter becoming a part-owner of the Miami Marlins and the first Black CEO of a team in MLB history. Unfortunately, Jeter never found the front-office success he enjoyed as a player.

    Bradford William Davis (back home era) @BWDBWDBWD

    very, very interested in how The Captain portrays Jeter's Marlins run

    Steve Brudzynski @_BigSteve89

    Jeter buying the Marlins was a wild experience

    Fish Stripes @fishstripes

    More Jeter: <br><br>"I hold my head up high here in Miami because we did everything we said we were gonna do"

    CR ♊️ @Croix2times

    Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan have the Same Similarities Both all-Time Great Players and they both were Bad CEO/Owners of the Team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    AJAR @KingAjar

    Jeter really followed in Jordan’s footsteps as a crappy owner.

    Nobody Coming To See You Otis @CNN_90

    Jeter's run as Marlins owner was shorter than leprechauns

    Greg Mazzo @MazzoGregory

    People just didn’t understand why Jeter was trading away stanton, Yelich, Ozuna, Dee Gordon, Justin Bour. It was because the Marlins had no money and they didn’t have a good team even with those guys. They also couldn’t afford to pay Stanton’s massive contract.

    Also, Hannah Jeter experienced some medical issues around the same time they bought the Marlins. Hannah's medical issues persisted, and she overcame many scary situations.

    Frankie G @FrankieG1998

    I started <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> a Derek Jeter fan and I ended it a Hannah Jeter fan.

    JC @careyjenna

    I’ll say it again - Hannah Jeter was incredibly open, honest, and vulnerable with <a href="https://twitter.com/pamsson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pamsson</a> Her story is important to hear and I’m so glad she shared it with us. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Jennifer Iacopelli @jennifercarolyn

    Imagine being married to Derek Jeter and somehow being even more badass than he is. That's Hannah Jeter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Hannah Jeter is a warrior

    Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24

    Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hannahbjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hannahbjeter</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> for sharing your story <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Kathy @kvlnyy

    I know I appreciate it so much more because I know how private he is. For us to get a glimpse to this side of him is special and gives me a new appreciation for him, his wife, and his entire family in general <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    BBALLBABE @BBALLBABE6

    Hannah Jeter is a rock. A Beautiful strong woman and precious girls! So awesome seeing Derek Jeter the family man. Best episode yet.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    bhavini @_bhavpat

    <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> has always been my role model, but now it’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hannahbjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hannahbjeter</a> 🥺 she’s an absolute superhero. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Venika Dewan @VenikaDewan

    I feel like this this most we’ve ever heard Hannah Jeter speak on any subject. She’s great. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Stephen Strom @SStrom_

    My goodness, the strength and courage for Hannah Jeter to share this….so much respect <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    The episode also touched on Jeter founding the Players' Tribune in an effort to give athletes their own voice, and it also highlighted some of his philanthropic and social justice efforts.

    The final installment closed with Jeter admitting he never took the time to enjoy things because he was so focused on what was next. Now, he's living in the moment and he declared, "It's been a hell of a ride, and it's not over."

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Thanks to everyone for tuning in to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>. Thank you to all involved in helping me tell my story. I hope you enjoyed it.

    ESPN+ @ESPNPlus

    An iconic career. An unforgettable series.<br><br>That’s a wrap on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a><br><br>All episodes are now streaming on ESPN+ 🎬 <a href="https://t.co/P0QYfUE9Ld">pic.twitter.com/P0QYfUE9Ld</a>

    For fans of Jeter, The Captain was a riveting spotlight on the career of one of the most iconic baseball players of his generation. The docuseries surely left fans wanting more but at the same time was completely satisfying.

