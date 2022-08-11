Patriots' Matt Patricia Calls Offensive Plays in Preseason Opener vs. Giants

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Matt Patricia's official title with the New England Patriots is senior football advisor and offensive line coach, but it appears he's now the team's de facto offensive coordinator as well.

Per multiple reports, Patricia was calling the plays during the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the New York Giants.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.