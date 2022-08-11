X

    Patriots' Matt Patricia Calls Offensive Plays in Preseason Opener vs. Giants

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 11, 2022

    Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Matt Patricia's official title with the New England Patriots is senior football advisor and offensive line coach, but it appears he's now the team's de facto offensive coordinator as well.

    Per multiple reports, Patricia was calling the plays during the team's preseason opener on Thursday night against the New York Giants.

    Phil Perry @PhilAPerry

    Matt Patricia calling plays for the Patriots offense.

    Greg A. Bedard @GregABedard

    Patricia is definitely calling the plays.

    Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ

    Joe Judge also has a headset and play sheet, but Patricia is doing most of the talking pre-snap.

