Ex-Seahawks S Earl Thomas' House Catches Fire in Texas

AP Photo/Nick Wass, File

The home of former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas caught fire on Thursday in Orange, Texas, per Lupita Villarreal of 12News.

Thomas was at the scene but left, officials told 12News. Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith believes the fire was started by a lightning strike, per Michael Thompson of KFDM.

Thomas was selected by the Seahawks 14th in the 2010 draft out of Texas.

The 33-year-old spent nine seasons in Seattle from 2010 to 2019, earning six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods. He also helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII and was a significant part of the team's Legion of Boom secondary throughout the 2010s.

Thomas posted 28 interceptions, 67 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 664 tackles in 125 games with the Seahawks.

The Texas native signed with the Ravens ahead of the 2019 season and appeared in 15 games for the franchise, posting two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two sacks and 49 tackles en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

The Ravens released Thomas in August 2020 after he got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark during training camp, and he has been a free agent ever since.

However, the veteran safety told ESPN's Adam Schefter in April that he was aiming to resume his NFL career in 2022.

"I'm ready," Thomas told Schefter. "I'm in shape. My timing is on point—I'm proud of that."

It's unclear if any teams have expressed interest in signing Thomas with the start of the 2022 campaign right around the corner.