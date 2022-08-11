Braves' Max Fried Placed on 7-Day Concussion IL After Hard Fall vs. Mets

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have placed starting pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion injured list after he hit his head during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the New York Mets, per ESPN.

Fried slipped and fell face-first while attempting to get Francisco Lindor out on a throw to home plate during the third inning of Saturday's game.

Fried remained in the game despite the injury, allowing four runs in six innings.

The 28-year-old's injury is unfortunate for the Braves, who are second in the NL East with a 66-46 record. He is having an impressive 2022 season. Through 22 starts, he is 10-4 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 138.1 innings.

Fried made his debut for the Braves during the 2017 season, but he has been particularly good over the last three years. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2020 and also earned his first Gold Glove.

In 2021, Fried earned his second Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award after hitting .273/.322/.327 with five RBI in 31 games. This season, he earned his first All-Star Game selection.

Fried has emerged as Atlanta's ace, and he'll be a key in Atlanta making it back to the World Series this year. Luckily for the Braves, it doesn't seem like he'll be sidelined for too long.

Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider and Jake Odorizzi should be able to carry the rotation in the meantime. Strider, in particular, is having a solid rookie season, posting a 6-4 record in 24 games (13 starts) with a 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 89.2 innings.