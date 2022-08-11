Von Miller: 'The Door Is Open' for Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign Contract with Bills

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Von Miller continues to stump for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

"Odell is one of my good buddies," Miller said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday. "I've been knowing him for a long time. Six, seven years. He's trying to work on stuff right now, get back healthy. But the door is open for him to come to the Bills. I know Odell loves to win, everybody loves to win. We've got a winning team, and him being here would really put the icing on the cake and put us over the top."

It isn't the first time this offseason the pair have publicly flirted with the idea of OBJ joining the Bills.

The 33-year-old Miller and 29-year-old Beckham were together on the Los Angeles Rams last season, helping the team win a Super Bowl. But both came into this offseason as free agents, and Miller joined the Bills on a massive six-year, $120 million deal.

Beckham, who is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, remains on the market and possibly will go unsigned into the season given he's unlikely to play until later in the 2022 campaign.

But after several tough years in Cleveland, the veteran wideout looked rejuvenated in Los Angeles, particularly during a postseason run that saw him nab 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores in four games.

There's little doubt that he would offer a contending team like the Bills or Rams a late-season boost. In Buffalo, wideout Stefon Diggs is the top option for superstar quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen, while tight end Dawson Knox had a breakthrough 2021 campaign.

But behind them, younger and less-proven wideouts like Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie round out Allen's weapons in the passing game. If that duo struggles, Beckham will look more and more appealing for Buffalo.

Until then—or until Beckham makes a free-agency decision—don't be surprised if Miller continues batting his eyelashes publicly in the receiver's direction.