NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo's future could reside in Cleveland.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.