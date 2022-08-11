Celtics Rumors: Jaylen Brown, BOS Communicate 'All the Time' amid Durant Trade Buzz

Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images

While Jaylen Brown's status with the Boston Celtics remains uncertain, the front office has reportedly remained transparent as they explore a trade for Kevin Durant.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka remain in communication with Brown "all the time" to keep him abreast of trade talks.

Brown is also reportedly understanding of the Celtics' pursuit, which is a bit of a surprise given his subtweet of the situation last month.

