WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt's Return Considered 'More Likely' by Execs

Photo credit: WWE.com

The likelihood of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE is reportedly considered greater now that a change in leadership has occurred within the company.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE higher-ups believe it is "more likely" Wyatt will be back in WWE than it was when Vince McMahon was serving as CEO, chairman and head of creative.

McMahon retired from those positions last month amid an investigation by WWE's board of directors into millions of dollars in payments that he made to former female WWE employees in exchange for them remaining silent about alleged sexual encounters with McMahon.

In the wake of McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon was elevated to the roles of co-CEO and chairwoman, while WWE president Nick Khan was named co-CEO as well.

Additionally, Triple H became vice president of talent relations and head of WWE creative, and he has already made his mark after only a few weeks on the job.

In addition to placing more emphasis on in-ring work, championships and the women's division, Triple H has brought back multiple talents who were released when McMahon was at the helm.

Dakota Kai returned at SummerSlam, Karrion Kross and Scarlett came back on last week's episode of SmackDown, and Dexter Lumis resurfaced this week on Raw.

All of them worked closely with Triple H when he was leading NXT, and that was the case with Wyatt as well, who developed his character with Triple H in NXT before getting called up to the main roster in 2013.

Wyatt went on to become one of WWE's top stars, holding the Universal Championship twice and the WWE Championship once, but he was shockingly released in July 2021.

While Wyatt has not appeared for nor signed with another company since getting cut, he has teased a return to wrestling from time to time.

Most recently, he tweeted his thoughts on pro wrestling, increasing speculation that a WWE return could be in his immediate future:

Wyatt had a great first run in WWE, winning three world titles, getting ample television time and seemingly having a great deal of creative leeway compared to other Superstars.

Many have described McMahon as being somewhat stubborn and set in his ways at times, however, so it stands to reason that he and Wyatt may have butted heads from time to time.

Triple H seems more open to different ideas and ways of doing things, so the thought of collaborating with him could be of great interest to Wyatt.

It is safe to say that there is no bigger name on pro wrestling's free-agent market than Wyatt, and bringing him back into the fold would be a major coup for WWE, considering that AEW had been the company signing all of the big names for months on end.

Triple H has shifted the tide back in WWE's favor and made it an attractive destination once again, and re-signing Wyatt would likely be another signal to free agents that the opportunity for success exists in WWE.

