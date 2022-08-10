Ryan Garcia Eyeing Gervonta Davis Fight; Optimistic For December Bout

Sye Williams/Getty Images

Ryan Garcia confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that he's hoping to fight Gervonta Davis in December and is optimistic an agreement can be worked out.

That doesn't come as a surprise—Garcia said in late July after his knockout of Javier Fortuna that he wanted a piece of Davis.

"I'm never going back down to 135. I'm going to stay at 140. I'm going to fight 'Tank' Davis if he wants it at 140," he said. "And if he doesn't, then I'll go fight some 140-pounder. But he's going to want to do it ... there's going to be riots if he don't want to do it. I know that I'm committed to it and I told everybody that that's where my heart's positioned and I'm not going to waver for nobody."

Garcia has made the move to 140 pounds—competing at that weight for his last two fights—while Davis has remained at 135.

That's one obstacle to overcome in negotiations. Another one, as ESPN's Mike Coppinger noted, is that Garcia fights exclusively on DAZN, while Davis has partnered with Showtime.

Other issues, such as how the purse would be split or the inherent politics that come when different promoters get involved—Garcia is repped by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, Davis by Premier Boxing Champions—could stand in the way of a highly anticipated fight.

"That's going to get me the respect I deserve," Garcia said of the potential matchup. "And I'm never afraid. I have the spirit of competition in me, and you'll see that come out when I fight Tank and whoop his ass."

Garcia, 24, is a perfect 23-0 in his professional boxing career. Davis, 27, is also unblemished at 27-0. It's the potential superfight that the sport is craving.

But despite that clear appeal, De La Hoya told Coppinger on Wednesday that talks have stalled, and his hope is to pit Garcia against Teofimo Lopez at 140 pounds. Whether Garcia agrees remains to be seen.

It's clear he wants Davis. Whether the feeling is mutual—and whether the always murky business side of the sport allows for it—remains unknown.