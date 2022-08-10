Broncos' Greg Penner on Possible Russell Wilson Contract Extension: 'Nothing to Say'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and star quarterback Russell Wilson still hasn't worked out a contract extension with the Denver Broncos since he headed over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March.



Broncos owner Greg Penner didn't provide an encouraging update on the state of negotiations while speaking with the media Wednesday, either.

"It's critical to have a great QB," Penner said. "We have a sense how positive he is as a leader. At this point, nothing to say about his contract."

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season, but last month, Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters the franchise is committed to retaining him beyond the expiration of his contract:

"We all want Russell here a long time. I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team, our team, we're just going to keep it in-house. Any decisions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ' agent, Mark Rogers, and at the right time, we'll get a deal done."

When the Broncos acquired Wilson, Paton said an extension with Wilson was not "imminent" but made it clear the organization's intent was to keep him for the long haul.



Wilson has also expressed his desire to finish the remainder of his career in Denver. During his introductory press conference, he said he wanted "to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls" with the Broncos.

The 33-year-old added last month that he wasn't worried about landing a new contract with the Broncos, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com:

"I'm excited to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully, the rest of my career. And just, it's been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with (general manager) George Paton, he's been amazing to me. Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable way how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization. This is a tremendous honor. Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day and treating every day as just going into it. That's my focus. My sole focus is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos."

It's unclear what kind of extension Wilson is looking for. However, the going rate for top-notch quarterbacks is at least $40 million per year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is earning $50.3 million per season, according to Over the Cap. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray recently put pen to paper on a five-year, $230.5 million deal, and Deshaun Watson agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns after heading over in a trade from the Houston Texans.

So, Wilson will likely be looking for a lucrative extension, and if he leads the Broncos back to the postseason for the first time since the 2015 campaign this season, it will only help his cause.

