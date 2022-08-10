Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2022 Little League World Series Regionals are winding down, and only a handful of teams were in action on Wednesday as clubs around the United States began punching their tickets to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.

Teams in the Midwest, New England, Northwest, West, Great Lakes and Metro regions played on Wednesday.

Here's a look at Wednesday's scores and further information about the upcoming World Series tournament:

Midwest Regionals

Missouri 3, Iowa 1

New England Regionals

Massachusetts 11, New Hampshire 0

Northwest Regionals

Oregon 4, Idaho 3

Great Lakes Regionals

Kentucky 1, Ohio 0

Metro Regionals

Connecticut vs. New Jersey: 7 P.M. ET

West Regionals

Arizona vs. Northern California: 9 P.M. ET

The U.S. regional tournament will end on Sunday, and the World Series in Williamsport will run from Aug. 17 through Aug. 28.

The 2022 version of the Little League World Series will feature an expanded 20 team field—10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from around the world.

The Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West regions remain the same this year. The Metro and Mountain regions are the new additions, expanding the U.S. field to 10 teams.

The international regional system features teams from Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America and Mexico. The Puerto Rico and Panama regions are new this year, expanding the international circuit to 10 teams.

Here's a look at the international teams that have punched their tickets to Williamsport, excluding Canada, whose tournament will end this week:

Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Australia: Queensland, Australia

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo

Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12

Regional action will continue on Thursday, highlighted by teams from the New England and Northwest regions punching their tickets to Williamsport.

Massachusetts and Maine will square off in the New England region championship game at 5 P.M. ET, while Oregon and Washington will meet in the Northwest region championship game at 7 P.M. ET.