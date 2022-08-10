X

    Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

    Erin WalshAugust 10, 2022

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The 2022 Little League World Series Regionals are winding down, and only a handful of teams were in action on Wednesday as clubs around the United States began punching their tickets to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.

    Teams in the Midwest, New England, Northwest, West, Great Lakes and Metro regions played on Wednesday.

    Here's a look at Wednesday's scores and further information about the upcoming World Series tournament:

    Midwest Regionals

    Missouri 3, Iowa 1

    New England Regionals

    Massachusetts 11, New Hampshire 0

    Northwest Regionals

    Oregon 4, Idaho 3

    Great Lakes Regionals

    Kentucky 1, Ohio 0

    Metro Regionals

    Connecticut vs. New Jersey: 7 P.M. ET

    West Regionals

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Arizona vs. Northern California: 9 P.M. ET

    The U.S. regional tournament will end on Sunday, and the World Series in Williamsport will run from Aug. 17 through Aug. 28.

    The 2022 version of the Little League World Series will feature an expanded 20 team field—10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from around the world.

    The Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West regions remain the same this year. The Metro and Mountain regions are the new additions, expanding the U.S. field to 10 teams.

    The international regional system features teams from Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America and Mexico. The Puerto Rico and Panama regions are new this year, expanding the international circuit to 10 teams.

    Here's a look at the international teams that have punched their tickets to Williamsport, excluding Canada, whose tournament will end this week:

    Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

    Australia: Queensland, Australia

    Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

    Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

    Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo

    Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

    Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas

    Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

    Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

    Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12

    Regional action will continue on Thursday, highlighted by teams from the New England and Northwest regions punching their tickets to Williamsport.

    Massachusetts and Maine will square off in the New England region championship game at 5 P.M. ET, while Oregon and Washington will meet in the Northwest region championship game at 7 P.M. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.