Colts Rumors: Quenton Nelson Contract Extension Targeted 'Hopefully This Month'

The Indianapolis Colts have made it a priority to sign Quenton Nelson to an extension this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The guard will sign a deal "hopefully this month," per Fowler, with cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Bobby Okereke having to wait on new contracts.

Nelson will make $13.8 million in 2022 from the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, but he could hit free agency next year without a new deal.

The next contract will likely be a big one to match Nelson's production in the NFL.

The 2018 No. 6 overall pick has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first four seasons, with three first-team All-Pro honors. Even with missing three games due to injury in 2021, he was named second-team All-Pro. His presence was a major reason the Colts finished second in rushing yards while running back Jonathan Taylor easily won the rushing title.

A poll of league personnel named Nelson the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL for the third year in a row in July, per Fowler.

"He's still the guy you would start a team with [at guard]," an NFL coach told Fowler. "You just have to watch him to know he's a special player who can dominate a game at times."

It could help Nelson top the three-year contract signed by Jacksonville Jaguars' Brandon Scherff, which made him the highest-paid guard in the NFL at $16.5 million per year. Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio and Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs also average $16 million per year on their deals.