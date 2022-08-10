NFL Reportedly Planning to Add Black Friday Game to 2023 Schedule; Amazon Will Stream

Set Number: X163971 TK1

The NFL will add a game on Black Friday starting in 2023, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

Amazon will show the contest, adding to its NFL package after hosting Thursday Night Football for the upcoming season.

According to Ourand, the league could wait until 2024 to begin its scheduling for the day after Thanksgiving, but "all signs point to 2023" for the new tradition.

Peter King of NBC Sports first reported the possibility of a Black Friday game in April, noting the NFL owners passed a resolution that allowed the league to schedule two more teams for a second short-week game.

King reported Amazon made a bid worth $70-100 million for the rights to a Black Friday game.

The league decided against adding a contest in 2022, as it would've had to compete against the World Cup match between the United States and England. King reported in May that a Black Friday game would come in 2023, with Amazon "jonesing for one."

The NFL shows three contests on Thanksgiving Day plus prime-time games on Sunday and Monday nights. This would add yet another nationally televised game to that weekend's slate, leaving only 10 matchups during the normal Sunday afternoon windows at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

Even with the saturation of games, the league could expect major ratings with many fans off from work.

As Ourand noted, Amazon gets significant traffic on Black Friday as a shopping platform, which could push even more viewers to the NFL game.