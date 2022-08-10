49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says He Hasn't Heard Of Any Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If any NFL teams are interested in acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo at this stage, they haven't reached out to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"I believe that goes on with his agents, but none that I hear of," Shanahan said Tuesday in reference to any outside interest in Garoppolo.

He added he isn't aware of any trade offers that were put forward to general manager John Lynch.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport painted a similar picture when reporting on the situation last Sunday. Rapoport said there's "no clear trade partner" for Garoppolo and that the Niners "are willing to wait all the way to cut-down day" for one to emerge.

Shanahan confirmed what many expected already when he said in July the 49ers "have moved on" to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco seems to be making it abundantly clear the team doesn't view Garoppolo as the backup, either. The 30-year-old is fourth in the unofficial depth chart, something Shanahan said was merely a procedural move.

"[Garoppolo's] not in meetings. He's not doing all that stuff," he told reporters. "So he's just doing what I said he's been doing. I think if he's on the depth chart, it's because you have to be. I think all 90 guys on our roster do. We have 91, actually."

The 49ers lost a lot of leverage in trade negotiations after Garoppolo underwent surgery on his right shoulder. Teams would obviously want to hold off on a deal until he was medically cleared to compete.

Now, San Francisco isn't even bothering to pretend Jimmy G could be on the active roster when the 2022 season opens. The franchise clearly isn't going to carry his nearly $27 million salary cap hit, not when it can collect $25.6 million in cap savings by cutting him.

Barring an injury that forces a GM's hand, there's no reason to trade for Garoppolo when you can wait and sign him for much less than his current salary.