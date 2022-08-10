Eagles' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The top of the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver depth chart is already set.

Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff will spend the next few weeks figuring out which players will join A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the 53-man roster at the position.

Philadelphia carries a ton of intriguing candidates on its training camp roster, and the first preseason game against the New York Jets should help the team sort out the pecking order at the position.

Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, is under the most scrutiny because he has not lived up to the expectations of a Day 1 NFL draft pick.

The Eagles could fill out their depth chart without Reagor because they have Greg Ward, Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins also fighting for the No. 3 slot.

Wide receiver will not be the only offensive position that goes under the microscope on Friday.

Second-round pick Cam Jurgens may be thrust into a larger role than expected as Jason Kelce deals with an elbow injury. The Eagles need to see what the rookie out of Nebraska can do on the interior in gameplay to see if he could replace Kelce in the regular season if needed.