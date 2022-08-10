Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving Disputes Reported Discontent With Sean Marks, Steve Nash

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been rumored to be discontent with head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, but his camp is hoping to dispel that notion.

"I am not sure where this narrative is coming from, but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That's not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He's about peace, love and acceptance," his agent and stepmother Shetallia Riley Irving told Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis of the New York Post.



