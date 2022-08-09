Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton Contract Talks Not 'Contentious;' Deal Not Close

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Negotiations "have not been contentious but remain at a standstill," according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor (h/t RealGM).

The Cavaliers are willing to give Sexton a three-year, $40 million deal, but he was seeking $20 million annually.

The Cavs view their offer as reasonable. However, Sexton and his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, believe the 23-year-old is a "starting-caliber 2 guard who should be paid as such," per Fedor.

Cleveland cannot offer Sexton more than $13 million per year unless it is willing to dip into the luxury tax, which this year it is not, according to Fedor.

Sexton is one of the best players still on the free-agent market.

He appeared in only 11 games during the 2021-22 season before suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 24.4 percent from deep.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Sexton put together his best season, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 60 games while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.

The Cavs, though, finished 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-50 record. With Sexton out of the lineup in 2021-22, Cleveland finished eighth in the East with a 44-38 record and earned a spot in the play-in tournament.

Darius Garland drove the offense alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Considering the Cavs played well without Sexton, it's not surprising that they aren't willing to increase their offer.

If Sexton and the Cavaliers can't agree to terms on an extension, Sexton can still accept his qualifying offer of $7.2 million and become an unrestricted free agent in summer 2023.