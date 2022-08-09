Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Hates' 'Terrible' Steve Nash and 'Bad' Sean Marks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reportedly also wants the Brooklyn Nets to part with both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, following in the path of Kevin Durant.

"Kyrie Irving hates these guys," a source told Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."

The news comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Durant recently reiterated his trade request, adding an ultimatum for the organization to choose either him or the duo of Nash and Marks.

Sanchez and Kosman confirmed the rumor, noting the 12-time All-Star "does not have faith" in the direction of the team.

Nets team governor Joe Tsai offered a vow of confidence to the staff after the latest news:

It could mean both Durant and Irving will have new homes by the start of the 2022-23 season, even if the trade market has been slow-moving since Durant's initial trade request June 30.

Irving already had an opportunity to leave this offseason but instead exercised his $36.5 million player option for 2022-23.

Though Irving had been seeking a new long-term deal with the organization, Charania reported there was "an impasse" between the two sides. ESPN's Brian Windhorst later reported there were additional factors that contributed to the Nets' hesitancy.

"It wasn't just about the [COVID-19] vaccine mandate," Windhorst said on Get Up. "It was about the way Kyrie Irving treated his teammates, about the way Kyrie Irving treated his coaches."

Irving was limited to just 29 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign because he did not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Nets were disappointing as a whole, finishing with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference before being swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Nash has been unable to lead the team to postseason success in his two seasons despite having proven weapons in Durant, Irving, James Harden and more.

Durant and Irving clearly put the blame on Nash and Marks, but they still might not get their wish of returning to Brooklyn with a change of leadership.