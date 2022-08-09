Ben Simmons Tweets '😂 Slow News Day' After Rumor He Left Nets Group Chat

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Ben Simmons has apparently heard the rumors of his unceremonious exit from the Brooklyn Nets' team group chat.

Simmons seemingly responded Tuesday to a report he angered Kevin Durant by leaving a team group chat when asked if he would be playing ahead of the Nets' Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Ric Bucher of Fox Sports relayed the story last week on The Herd.

"They're having a team chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics, and from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat," Bucher said (8:30 mark). "They asked him, 'Are you going to play?' Ben left the chat. Like he didn't even answer the question. Just left the chat. And [Kevin Durant] is like, ‘This is what I signed up for? This is who I’m playing with?’”

