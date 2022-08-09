Report: Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford Fight Nearing Completion for November

Errol Spence Jr. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

A contract agreement for a welterweight unification fight featuring Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is reportedly "nearing completion."

Boxing insider Dan Rafael reported Monday the bout is "penciled in" for either Nov. 12 or Nov. 19 and will "likely" take place in Las Vegas if the details are finalized.

A battle between the undefeated champions would have Fight of the Year potential.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is coming off a victory over Yordenis Ugas in April to capture the WBA Super welterweight belt. He already owned the WBC and IBF titles in the division.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) hasn't fought since November when he defeated Shawn Porter to retain the WBC welterweight championship.

In July, Spence expressed confidence a long-awaited deal would get done.

"I think it's gonna happen," the 32-year-old New York native told reporters. "He wants the fight. I want the fight. It's going down to negotiations. It's definitely gonna go down this year."

Those comments came after Crawford told ESPN's Mike Coppinger in April he was ready to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

"I'm free to do whatever I want," the 34-year-old southpaw said. "There's nothing standing in the way from us fighting. There's no promotion company that's blocking it, there's no wrong side of the street, there's no nothing. Let's see who the best welterweight in the world is."

It's unclear what's still being negotiated between the sides, but the most common sticking point in these types of high-profile discussions is the percentage each fighter will receive from the guaranteed purse split.

One thing's for sure: It would be a loss for boxing if the talks ultimately fall through. A clash between Spence and Crawford is essential while they're still at the peak of their powers.