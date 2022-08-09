Serena Williams Celebrated by Fans as an Inspiration After Announcing Tennis Farewell

Serena Williams Celebrated by Fans as an Inspiration After Announcing Tennis FarewellAugust 9, 2022
Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her farewell to tennis in an essay for Vogue, creating a significant reaction around the sports world.
"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams said. "It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. "
Many fans offered her support following the announcement:
Chung Seto 司徒仲菁🌻 @setochungster
I’m sooo torn up over this. I’ve watched Serena since she turned pro. Not seeing her in a major tournament will be hard. Yet I know Serena has nothing left to prove. She has best the best of her generation. Her legacy is sealed. Cheering her on no matter what she evolves to.
Y. Rodriguez @Yrdefender1909
Serena and her sister, Venus, have done more for the world of tennis than any sports figure, politician or world leader, by opening once firmly locked doors to communities of color around the globe. What an inspiration to us all! Best of luck, Serena!<a href="https://t.co/45jOq1GVUu">https://t.co/45jOq1GVUu</a>
Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter
I love Serena for so many things, including her brutal honesty that the thought of retirement and crossroads and life changes is not easy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/legend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#legend</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inspiration?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inspiration</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockstar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockstar</a> <a href="https://t.co/amjxhy54r2">https://t.co/amjxhy54r2</a>
Kelsey Trainor @ktrain_11
She deserves all the rest & happiness in the world. <br><br>Will be so sad to no longer see her play but she has left the game better than she found it. And is unparalleled in her success. <br><br>Cherishing these next few weeks of greatness <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> <a href="https://t.co/UE83hDAD8K">pic.twitter.com/UE83hDAD8K</a>
Nicole Falls is that girl 💅 @_nicolefalls
I can’t imagine the decision was anywhere near easy. Been a fan since we were shorties & I’ll continue to root for her in future ventures outside of sport too. Hell, she was why I played tennis in HS. Thank you for being an inspiration, Serena. The sport is better bc of you. <a href="https://t.co/13UG93B48e">https://t.co/13UG93B48e</a>
Judi Gatson @JudiGatson
A BIG announcement from the G.O.A.T … Serena Williams says she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open.<br><br>A spectacular career & unmatched competitor … wishing Serena all the best on & off the court! 🙌🏽👏🏽💪🏽🏆🌟 <a href="https://t.co/QF6lFavpsA">https://t.co/QF6lFavpsA</a>
Williams has been one of the most successful athletes in any sport during her era, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles with 14 doubles titles, adding four Olympic gold medals.