X

Serena Williams Celebrated by Fans as an Inspiration After Announcing Tennis Farewell

Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2022

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her farewell to tennis in an essay for Vogue, creating a significant reaction around the sports world.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams

A must read. <a href="https://t.co/NSWDGHzsXK">https://t.co/NSWDGHzsXK</a>

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams said. "It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. "

Many fans offered her support following the announcement:

Mel @Melyorkie

The greatest to ever do it! Thank you for inspiring multiple generations...and bringing the sport to new audiences...forever the GOAT🤎🤎🤎🤎

Serena Serve @hayb81

The mark she will leaves on Tennis is insurmountable. Love ya Queen! Let's make some more memories in these last few weeks 😍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RenasArmy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RenasArmy</a>

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Chung Seto 司徒仲菁🌻 @setochungster

I’m sooo torn up over this. I’ve watched Serena since she turned pro. Not seeing her in a major tournament will be hard. Yet I know Serena has nothing left to prove. She has best the best of her generation. Her legacy is sealed. Cheering her on no matter what she evolves to.

Daniel @Oracle_Dave23

Reading all the tea leave told us all it was coming but it still hurts 🥹🥹😭. Thank you Serena Williams for allowing us to witness your extraordinary career.

Ava42 Brazen Hussy follower of Princess Meghan @Ava42

She will forever be a legend &amp; GOAT.

Tasha ☀️ @TashaAmad

Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> for inspiring so many! GOAT!🎾 <a href="https://t.co/6m6B4NKM97">pic.twitter.com/6m6B4NKM97</a>

AlaskanBussy 🐝🌵 @AlaskanBussy

Greatest athlete of ANY sport!

Y. Rodriguez @Yrdefender1909

Serena and her sister, Venus, have done more for the world of tennis than any sports figure, politician or world leader, by opening once firmly locked doors to communities of color around the globe. What an inspiration to us all! Best of luck, Serena!<a href="https://t.co/45jOq1GVUu">https://t.co/45jOq1GVUu</a>

Selina Bhairon @SelinaBhairon

What a phenomenal career you had Serena. An inspiration to millions! There will never be another like you… G.O.A.T! ❤️ 👑 🙌🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a>

Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

I love Serena for so many things, including her brutal honesty that the thought of retirement and crossroads and life changes is not easy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/legend?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#legend</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inspiration?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inspiration</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockstar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockstar</a> <a href="https://t.co/amjxhy54r2">https://t.co/amjxhy54r2</a>

Seth Wells @SethTVSports

Serena Williams will give it a go at the US Open before ‘evolving’ away from tennis. The absolute 🐐 - she will be greatly missed on the court. <a href="https://t.co/eBMfVyCQqm">https://t.co/eBMfVyCQqm</a>

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 @cmclymer

Serena Williams won the Australian Open while two months pregnant. The GOAT conversation was over the moment she did that.

Kelsey Trainor @ktrain_11

She deserves all the rest &amp; happiness in the world. <br><br>Will be so sad to no longer see her play but she has left the game better than she found it. And is unparalleled in her success. <br><br>Cherishing these next few weeks of greatness <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> <a href="https://t.co/UE83hDAD8K">pic.twitter.com/UE83hDAD8K</a>

Nicole Falls is that girl 💅 @_nicolefalls

I can’t imagine the decision was anywhere near easy. Been a fan since we were shorties &amp; I’ll continue to root for her in future ventures outside of sport too. Hell, she was why I played tennis in HS. Thank you for being an inspiration, Serena. The sport is better bc of you. <a href="https://t.co/13UG93B48e">https://t.co/13UG93B48e</a>

Judi Gatson @JudiGatson

A BIG announcement from the G.O.A.T … Serena Williams says she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open.<br><br>A spectacular career &amp; unmatched competitor … wishing Serena all the best on &amp; off the court! 🙌🏽👏🏽💪🏽🏆🌟 <a href="https://t.co/QF6lFavpsA">https://t.co/QF6lFavpsA</a>

tariq panja @tariqpanja

Serena Williams retirement a huge moment. For me the best female athlete of all time. Sweeping success over an extend d period. Game changing performer who defined an era. Amazing.

Williams has been one of the most successful athletes in any sport during her era, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles with 14 doubles titles, adding four Olympic gold medals.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.