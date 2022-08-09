Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Explains Deleting Twitter Account: 'It's Toxic'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs told reporters he left Twitter because of the "toxic" nature of the social media platform.

"I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I'm in camp," he said Monday. "I'm trying to focus. I'm trying to lock in and just be better every day."

Professional athletes have been subjected to undue levels of scrutiny for generations. Social media has made it even easier for fans to reach out directly to the target of their ire at any given moment.

Playing for the Cowboys can be a blessing and a curse because the microscope is bigger when you feature on one of the world's most recognizable sports franchises.

Diggs got a reminder of that recently when a video of him getting beat by teammate CeeDee Lamb on a deep route in practice made the rounds.

It was inevitable that a meaningless on-field sequence in the offseason would become part of the debate about whether Diggs is as good as his lofty interception numbers—he had 11 in 2021—would have you believe.

The 23-year-old told reporters Monday that "hate comes with success."

"All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself," he said. "I can't respond to everybody; I can't reply to everybody. So I'd rather say nothing at all just perform on the field."

As the 2021 All-Pro prepares for his third season, going dark on social media is an understandable call.