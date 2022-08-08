Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday and is trending toward being available for the opener against the New York Jets.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Ohio State product will "start slow, with a chance to play in Week 1 if all progresses well."

Dobbins made headlines last month when he responded to a report from Rapoport suggesting he was "no sure thing for Week 1" by saying he will "damn sure" take the field against the Jets:

That appears to be the case after he was activated Monday, and he could find himself as Baltimore's starting running back if he remains healthy even after missing what would have been his second season in the league.

The Ravens selected Dobbins with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft after a standout college career with the Buckeyes, and he flashed his overall potential by running for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on six yards per carry as a rookie.

He seemed primed for a breakout year as more of a featured back in his second season, but he suffered the torn ACL in the preseason finale against Washington.

It would be a surprise if Dobbins plays in the preseason, but the Ravens have plenty of depth at the running back spot as injury insurance.

Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Nate McCrary and rookie Tyler Badie are all depth candidates to see carries during the preseason, but Gus Edwards and Mike Davis figure to be the top options behind Dobbins when the regular season begins.

Like Dobbins, Edwards is recovering from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined last year. With their top two running backs on the mend, the Ravens signed Davis for much-needed depth this offseason and could turn to him at times in 2022.

Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns.