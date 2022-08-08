Fantasy Alert: Barry Sanders Thinks Giants' Saquon Barkley Will Have Comeback Season

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Count Barry Sanders among those who believe Saquon Barkley can have a bounce-back season for the New York Giants in 2022.

"I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports.

The Hall of Fame running back said other top players have returned from injuries to find success, notably Adrian Peterson, and Barkley could find similar success.

"He has the right stuff to make it happen on the field," Sanders said. "I've seen it. So, good luck to him."

Barkley was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft and lived up to expectations immediately with a league-leading 2,028 yards from scrimmage in his first year, adding 15 touchdowns. Injuries have slowed him down since, costing him 21 regular-season games over the last three seasons.

The once-dynamic player was a shell of himself even when healthy in 2021, finishing with just 45.6 rushing yards and 20.2 receiving yards per game. His 3.7 yards per carry ranked 45th among qualified players.

Barkley is now looking to return to form after more time removed from the torn ACL suffered in 2020. With a new offensive-minded coach in Brian Daboll, the running back could be ready to turn heads again in 2022.