Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Winning Strategy

The fantasy football debates surrounding the No. 1 overall pick are never about which position should be off the board first.

Those discussions are always about which running backs will be taken first no matter if you play in an eight-, 10- or 12-team league.

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the first names mentioned in the No. 1 overall pick conversation over the last few years, but he has significant competition for that position in most leagues for the 2022 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor's fantastic 2021 campaign vaulted him to the top of fantasy football rankings. The Indianapolis Colts running back could end up as the most selected No. 1 pick once all fantasy drafts are completed.

If you do not have the luxury of landing the No. 1 pick, there are still quality running backs who will be left in the first round.

Most of the first-round picks in leagues of any size will be running backs because they are so valuable in fantasy football, but there is always one person in your league who thinks they can outthink everyone by not picking a running back in the first few rounds.