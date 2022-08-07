NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Do Not Plan' on Josh Jacobs Trade Despite HOF Game Usage

AP Photo/John Locher

The Las Vegas Raiders "are not planning on trading" veteran running back Josh Jacobs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the Raiders could likely find a market for Jacobs but "do not plan" to move the 2020 Pro Bowler because they're looking to win games now.

Jacobs ran the ball five times for 30 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards in Las Vegas' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio speculated whether the 24-year-old's relatively high usage was part of a plan by the Raiders to showcase him for prospective trade suitors.

The Raiders declined Jacobs' fifth-year rookie option in April, which is almost always a sign that a first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations.

Jacobs eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards both in 2019 and 2020, but his 4.0 yards per carry over the last two seasons raise some concerns. Football Outsiders ranked him 35th in DYAR among running backs with at least 100 carries in 2021.

The former Alabama star told reporters in July that he hopes to stay in Las Vegas.

"I'm a firm believer in the work that you put in is going to pay out for itself, and I had to be here either way," he said. "And this is where I want to be. I didn't have no problem with it. It just gave me more of a reason to come in every day, gel with the guys and work."

But with a new general manager (Dave Ziegler) and a new head coach (Josh McDaniels) in place, nobody will be surprised if the Raiders have a new starting running back in 2023.

Perhaps the change comes earlier than that, but Rapoport provided compelling reasons why the team should keep Jacobs for at least one more year. This isn't a Super Bowl-or-bust season for the Raiders, but they clearly have big ambitions.

They acquired Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers and signed him to a massive extension. They signed Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby at defensive end. And Crosby is one of a few Raiders players who was handsomely rewarded with a new deal.

If Vegas did trade Jacobs, it would be looking at fourth-round draft pick Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah or Kenyan Drake as its primary ball-carrier. Drake and Abdullah combined to run for 420 yards in 2021, while White slipped to Day 3 of the draft for a reason.

"Overall, White would be best paired with a more finesse-style back who allows him to get touches that take advantage of his hard runs," B/R NFL scout Nate Tice wrote in his scouting report. "He can be an effective back very early in his career in an offense that features downhill runs that lets him set the tone, but he has a cap on his passing-down value."

Leaning on Jacobs is the best option for the Raiders, even if he's only a short-term solution in McDaniels' offense.