    Carson Wentz's Inaccuracy Doesn't 'Overly' Concern Commanders, Says HC Ron Rivera

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2022

    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera defended Carson Wentz amid reports of inaccuracy in training camp:

    John Keim @john_keim

    Ron Rivera on the overall practice and then on Carson Wentz and accuracy. <a href="https://t.co/bHITi5Y2Og">pic.twitter.com/bHITi5Y2Og</a>

    "It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice," Rivera said (h/t Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk). "There’s a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review. Yeah, there’s some inaccuracy. But it’s nothing that we are overly concerned [about]."

    The question about Wentz's accuracy issues came after Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post detailed the problem after Saturday's practice:

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    Carson Wentz has had a rough day. Many passes thrown over the head of his receiver or too far in front.

    Wentz heads into 2022 under a lot of pressure after being traded in each of the last two offseasons. After a strong first four seasons in the NFL, he struggled with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and was up-and-down with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

    The 29-year-old has a chance at a fresh start in Washington, but the first impression is not promising.

