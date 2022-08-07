Carson Wentz's Inaccuracy Doesn't 'Overly' Concern Commanders, Says HC Ron Rivera

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera defended Carson Wentz amid reports of inaccuracy in training camp:

"It’s a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice," Rivera said (h/t Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk). "There’s a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review. Yeah, there’s some inaccuracy. But it’s nothing that we are overly concerned [about]."

The question about Wentz's accuracy issues came after Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post detailed the problem after Saturday's practice:

Wentz heads into 2022 under a lot of pressure after being traded in each of the last two offseasons. After a strong first four seasons in the NFL, he struggled with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and was up-and-down with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

The 29-year-old has a chance at a fresh start in Washington, but the first impression is not promising.