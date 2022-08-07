Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

An expanded Little League Baseball World Series bracket means more opportunities to land the coveted spots in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and regional teams had their eye on the prize across the United States on Sunday.

This year's LLBWS will feature 20 teams, including 10 American teams and 10 teams from around the world.

The primary action starts Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 28, but regionals inside the United States took center stage Sunday.

A representative from the Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West Regions will be present in Williamsport, and teams competing for those spots from all 10 regions took the field as part of a stacked Sunday slate.

Here is a look at the results, which included the first semifinal games in the Southeast and Southwest Regions.

The full schedule for the entire tournament can be found on ESPN.

Sunday Results

Mid-Atlantic Region Game 1: Pennsylvania 7, Washington D.C., 3

Midwest Region Game 7: Missouri 17, North Dakota 7

Southeast Region Game 11: Virginia 6, North Carolina 4

Mountain Region Game 1: Nevada 4, Montana 2

Mid-Atlantic Region Game 2: Delaware 2, Maryland 1

Midwest Region Game 8: Iowa 3, Wisconsin 2

Southwest Region Game 11: Oklahoma 4, Mississippi 3

Mountain Region Game 2: 3 p.m. ET

Southeast Region Game 12 (Semifinal 1): 3 p.m. ET

New England Region Game 3: 4 p.m. ET

Great Lakes Region Game 3: 4 p.m. ET

Southwest Region Game 12 (Semifinal 1): 5 p.m. ET

Metro Region Game 3: 7 p.m. ET

West Region Game 3: 7 p.m. ET

Great Lakes Region Game 4: 7 p.m. ET

Northwest Region Game 3: 10 p.m. ET

There is more regional competition Monday, including the second semifinal games in Southeast and Southwest Regions and the first semifinal games in the New England, Metro, West, Great Lakes and Northwest Regions.