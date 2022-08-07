Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Signed Mets Contract Sells for $180K at Auction

Al Bello

One collector spent $180,000 at auction for one of the most famous contracts in baseball history signed by...Bobby Bonilla.

While most notable collectables involve Hall of Famers, Bonilla's deal with the New York Mets gets recognition thanks to the yearly reminders every July 1, also known as "Bobby Bonilla Day."

The six-time All-Star agreed to deferred compensation on his initial deal with the Mets that pays him $1,193,248.20 each year through 2035—34 years after his last game in the majors.

According to ESPN's Dan Hajducky, the addendum to Bonilla's contract went up for sale Saturday at Goldin Auctions and saw 15 bids, with the final total reaching $180,000.

The auction winner did get a variety of other prizes, including a signed baseball, a game-used bat and a one-of-one Bobby Bonilla contract NFT. They will also have a Zoom call with Bonilla and Dennis Gilbert, the player's agent who negotiated the deal.

The package features a day with Bonilla and a Mets game at Citi Field.

It's clear someone is truly getting a one-of-a-kind baseball experience.