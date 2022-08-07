Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Ignores Critics, Enjoying 'Best Summer of My Life'

Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship.

“It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."

Wiggins was a critical contributor to the Warriors' championship, racking up double-doubles in pivotal wins in Games 4 and 5. He averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds overall for the series while playing stellar defense on the perimeter, flashing the two-way skills the Warriors hoped he would show when they traded for him at the nadir of his value.

“It’s been a different type of summer, but the best summer of my life,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins is heading into the final year of his contract, and the subject of an extension will come up once training camp starts ramping up.

Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Wiggins is the player on the roster most likely to receive an extension this fall. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are also eligible for new deals. It's unlikely all four will remain with the Warriors long-term given the financial constraints related to their new deals, but it appears Wiggins has gone from being barely wanted to being a priority.