Report: NBA's 2022-23 Schedule Release Not Expected Until Mid-August

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is not expected to be released until after next week, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The NBA season schedule is typically released in late August or early September. For example, the 2021-22 season schedule was released on Aug. 20.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Keith Smith speculated that the schedule could be released sometime next week. However, he noted it could be delayed due to "some big names still on the trade market."

Most notably, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who requested a trade at the end of June, has yet to be moved. In addition, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell have been included in trade rumors.

SNY's Ian Begley reported this week that there has been "pessimism" that a trade for Durant will be completed in the "near future," adding that franchises are not interested in helping the Nets move the superstar in a three or four-team deal.

Irving, meanwhile, did not request a trade. However, he has reportedly been interested in reuniting with LeBron James on the Lakers.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in early July that the Nets and Lakers were "actively engaged" in preliminary trade discussions on an Irving-Westbrook swap. However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported late last month on NBA Today (h/t Jared Greenspan of the New York Post) that there was "no traction" on such a deal.

In addition, Begley added earlier this week that Irving and the Nets are in a "good place" and that he is "comfortable" with the team heading into the 2022-23 season.

As for Mitchell, the Jazz began listening to trade calls on the three-time All-Star shortly after sending Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster trade.

The New York Knicks are currently viewed as the favorite to land Mitchell because they can offer the best package of picks and players. However, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported last week that talks between the two teams had "stalled out."

Charania added that the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are among the teams that remain in play for Mitchell.

Considering none of these superstars appear to be heading to a new city in the near future, it's reasonable to believe the 2022-23 schedule will come out within a few weeks.