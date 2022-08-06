NASCAR at Michigan 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

2 of 3

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The trip to Michigan must be a welcome sight for Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick in their searches to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Blaney and Harvick own the last four and five of the last six Cup Series wins at Michigan.

The drivers of the No. 12 and No. 4 cars are two of the most notable competitors without a victory in 2022. Blaney is safe to make the playoff field as of now because he has the most points of any non-winner. Martin Truex Jr. is second on that list.

Harvick is on the outside of the playoff bubble and needs a win to qualify for the postseason, which begins in September.

The recent success of both drivers—and Ford as a manufacturer—at Michigan suggests that both drivers have a chance to come away with the checkered flag on Sunday. But the statistic that the last nine Michigan winners have not been first-time victors that season looms large over them, too.

Blaney was close to a win last week at the Indianapolis road course, but he was pushed back to 26th because of a handful of wrecks at the end. He has not finished inside the top 15 in each of his last three races.

Harvick found himself inside the top 12 in five consecutive races before landing in 27th and 33rd in the last two weeks. The two poor finishes failed to let him gain any ground on Blaney and Truex in the points standings.

Both teams should be going for the win to provide some playoff security, and that may mean an alternate pit strategy could be used, as Blaney did at Indianapolis, or more aggressive drives come from the pair with so much at stake.