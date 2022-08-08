The Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars from USA

2 of 4

George Pimentel/WireImage

If Hogan altered the course of the wrestling industry and took it to heights never before seen, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin turned it on its ear by injecting it with potent mixture of attitude and whup-ass.

The Texas Rattlesnake bucked authority, flipped middle fingers and delivered his trademark Stone Cold Stunner to anyone, regardless of their role on the show. He was no babyface, no matter how he was positioned on the card. He was, instead, an antihero who presented himself in a way that was traditionally rejected by fans but did so with a bravado that endeared him to those who were tired of the tired babyface vs. heel dynamic.

It was the shot of adrenaline the industry needed. After 83 weeks of getting obliterated in the weekly ratings during the Monday Night Wars, WWE rose back to the top, thanks in large part to the audience's desire to see Austin win titles and make life a living hell for his uptight businessman rival, Mr. McMahon.

Though his time on top was short (just five years from start to finish), Austin guided the company to unprecedented box-office success and established himself as the face of an entire era of WWE programming.

Epic rivalries with The Rock, The Undertaker, Kane, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley captivated audiences and made McMahon's television destination viewing.



Today, nearly two decades after his retirement from in-ring competition, he remains one of the hottest merchandise sellers and most popular pro wrestling personalities in the world.

Look no further than WrestleMania 38, which was built heavily around his return to the ring for one last match against Kevin Owens. The ovation he received entering AT&T Stadium and the buzz surrounding his final encounter netted WWE more eyes and interest than just about anything it had done in recent memory.

It's a testament to his longevity that his legacy and connection to the audience have endured to the extent they have. It is for that reason, and the change he ushered in at a time when the company most needed it, that he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars.