Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Wants to Keep Derrick Rose Amid Donovan Mitchell Buzz

Derrick Rose (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks reportedly "want to hang onto" point guard Derrick Rose despite rumors his contract could be important in the team's pursuit of Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday on the HoopsHype podcast the Knicks and Jazz haven't been close to an agreement on Mitchell throughout the offseason, and that remains the case with several sticking points, including Rose being a "favorite" of head coach Tom Thibodeau and the team's hesitation to include young players on team-friendly contracts.

New York has been the most frequently mentioned possible landing spot for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, but discussions have been sluggish.

That's actually been the case around the NBA ever since the Minnesota Timberwolves paid a high price, headlined by four first-round picks and a pick swap, to acquire defensive cornerstone Rudy Gobert from the Jazz.

Now every front office must weigh offers for their players against that package, which also included impact veterans Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley.

It's no surprise the Jazz would want something similar for Mitchell. In this case, they're targeting the likes of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes from the Knicks, per Jones.

New York has remained hesitant throughout the offseason about going all-in to acquire a marquee name, though.

In mid-July, SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks' front office was concerned "there wouldn't be enough left on the roster to field a contending team" if it paid a king's ransom for a player like Mitchell.

The key question may be whether the Jazz are totally focused on starting a full-scale rebuild, which would receive another boost from a monster return for Mitchell, or if they're OK keeping him while the roster reconstruction continues.

Jones reported it's the latter, at least at the current stage.

"They don't feel like they have to trade Mitchell or are obligated," he said on the HoopsHype podcast. "They don't feel an urgency to trade him. They think they have multiple roads back to being the team they were a couple of years ago."

There also isn't any contract pressure, as Mitchell's deal runs through 2024-25 with a player option for 2025-26.

So the Jazz are in a position where they can demand interested teams pay their price, and so far the Knicks haven't shown a willingness to part with that many assets.

As for Rose, he'll likely be ticketed for a smaller role this season following the free-agent signing of Jalen Brunson to run the team's offense, but he could still provide valuable minutes off the bench while being a mentor for the team's young players.

The 2010-11 NBA MVP is entering the final guaranteed season of his three-year, $43.6 million contract, though the Knicks hold a club option for 2023-24.