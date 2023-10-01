Mike Evans Out for Buccaneers vs. Saints with Hamstring Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will not return to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury.

Evans had three catches for 40 yards prior to exiting.

Evans, 30, has made 20 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He has notably amassed 1,000 or more receiving yards in his first nine NFL campaigns.

Evans is one of the most durable players in the game today. He has only missed eight games over his nine years, and two of them were because of suspensions after a pair of fights with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in 2019 and 2022.

The Bucs are clearly worse off without the 6'5" Evans, who presents a massive target and safety blanket for whomever is throwing him the ball. A call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame could be waiting for him someday given his consistent excellence.