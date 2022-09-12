Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs.

A third-round pick out of Penn State in the 2017 NFL draft, Godwin has been productive during his NFL career, especially over the past few seasons.

Despite missing two games in 2019, Godwin was named to the Pro Bowl for the first and only time when he racked up 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns with Jameis Winston as his quarterback.

Winston was replaced by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady the following season, and while he played well when healthy, injuries wreaked havoc on Godwin.

In 12 games, Godwin registered 65 grabs for 840 yards and seven scores, meaning he was well on pace for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season if he hadn't gotten hurt.

Last season, Godwin set a new career high with 98 receptions and finished with 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games, although his season was cut short.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL in December 2021, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season and both of the Bucs' playoff contests.

Despite the injury, the Buccaneers signed Godwin to a three-year contract extension, keeping together the tandem of Godwin and Mike Evans.

Godwin entered training camp with some uncertainty regarding whether he would be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season, but he was cleared for the season opener.

If Godwin is forced to miss some time, Evans will undoubtedly slot in as Brady's top weapon, while Russell Gage and Julio Jones will move up the depth chart. Tight end Cameron Brate and running back Leonard Fournette will perhaps play an even bigger role in the passing game, too.