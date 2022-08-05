Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on the situation" and "move ahead with what we're doing" before making any changes to the snap distribution among the quarterbacks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.