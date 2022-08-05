NBA Trade Rumors: Playoff Teams Eyeing Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

While much of the focus on the Utah Jazz right now is around Donovan Mitchell, they also have other trade chips who could be attractive to teams with playoff aspirations next season.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley are being monitored by playoff-caliber teams if the Jazz go into fire-sale mode.

According to Scotto, rival executives believe the Jazz will quickly move into a full teardown if Mitchell gets dealt.

Despite trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge doesn't appear to be in a hurry to move Mitchell.

On the July 19 episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the Jazz and New York Knicks have discussed a trade involving the 25-year-old before adding that "any potential Donovan Mitchell deal is going to take some time."

It certainly appears, based on the return in the Gobert trade, that Utah wants to take a long-term view with its roster. That deal netted the team four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

The Jazz also received five players from Minnesota, but Beverley and Malik Beasley are only signed to guaranteed deals through 2022-23. Beasley's contract has a $16.5 million team option for 2023-24.

Bogdanovic is owed $19.3 million in 2022-23, the final season of his four-year, $73.1 million signed in July 2019. A eight-year NBA veteran, the 6'7" forward has averaged at least 14.0 points per game in each of the past five seasons and is a 39.2 percent three-point shooter in his career.

Beverley has been a key role player on several playoff teams throughout his NBA career. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 58 appearances for the T-Wolves in 2021-22. The 34-year-old has played with three different teams in the past 10 seasons. His teams have only missed the postseason once during that span (2017-18 Los Angeles Clippers).