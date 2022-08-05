NASCAR's Kyle Busch, Family Safely Escape Shooting at Mall of America in Minnesota

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America after shots were fired inside the shopping center on Thursday.

Samantha Busch, Kyle's wife, posted a series of videos on her Instagram story showing the couple's son and Kyle riding roller coasters inside the Mall. She later posted an update about the family's status after the shooting.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she wrote in one post. "Praying others inside are too."

According to the Associated Press, Busch was also shown on social media leaving the mall.

The Bloomington Police Department in Minnesota tweeted at 5:51 p.m. ET on Thursday that it was "working on an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side."

Less than an hour later, the BPD provided an update to confirm that shots were fired inside the building and they had secured the scene.

Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges told reporters at a press conference the shots were fired near the Nike store.

"After looking at video, we see two groups getting into some type of altercation at the cash register of the Nike store," Hodges said. "One of the groups left but instead of walking away, they decided to display a complete lack of respect for human life—they decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people."

After police secured the scene, Mall of America announced at 6:28 p.m. local time it was lifting the lockdown but the mall would remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Busch is scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The 37-year-old has been competing full-time on the main circuit since 2004. He also competes part-time on the Camping World Truck Series.