Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Placed on IL with Lower Back Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the injured list with lower back pain, the team announced Friday.

Kershaw exited a 5-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday after just four innings because of the ailment. He also missed time this season with pelvic joint inflammation.

The 34-year-old might be past his prime, but he has still played a significant role in L.A.'s rotation this season. He has posted a 7-3 record with a 2.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 85.1 innings across 15 starts.

Kershaw, who has spent his entire 15-year career in L.A, signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers in 2022 following the departure of Max Scherzer to the New York Mets.

When the three-time Cy Young winner is sidelined, the Dodgers can still rely on Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney.

The Dodgers are first in the NL West with a 72-33 record. They'll need Kershaw to remain healthy for a deep playoff run in a difficult NL.