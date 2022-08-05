Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Placed on IL with Lower Back Injury

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Placed on IL with Lower Back InjuryAugust 5, 2022
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the injured list with lower back pain, the team announced Friday.
Kershaw exited a 5-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday after just four innings because of the ailment. He also missed time this season with pelvic joint inflammation.
The 34-year-old might be past his prime, but he has still played a significant role in L.A.'s rotation this season. He has posted a 7-3 record with a 2.64 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 85.1 innings across 15 starts.
Kershaw, who has spent his entire 15-year career in L.A, signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers in 2022 following the departure of Max Scherzer to the New York Mets.
When the three-time Cy Young winner is sidelined, the Dodgers can still rely on Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney.
The Dodgers are first in the NL West with a 72-33 record. They'll need Kershaw to remain healthy for a deep playoff run in a difficult NL.