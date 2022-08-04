Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday that Scully died at the age of 94.

Scully is arguably the best broadcaster in the history of North American professional sports. Born in the Bronx, he began calling Dodgers games as a 22-year-old in 1950 when they were based in Brooklyn.

Three years later, Scully called his first World Series for NBC between the Dodgers and New York Yankees. He is still the youngest person ever to call a Fall Classic (25 years old).

When the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles after the 1957 season, Scully went with them. He also called NFL games for CBS from 1975 to 1982.

Scully left the NFL to focus solely on Major League Baseball starting in 1983. He joined NBC Sports as the network's lead broadcaster for seven seasons, including three World Series in 1984, 1986 and 1988.

Two of Scully's most iconic calls were for Bill Buckner's error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and Kirk Gibson's walk-off homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Throughout his tenure as a national announcer, Scully also remained loyal to the Dodgers. He remained with the franchise for 67 years until his final broadcast on the final day of the 2016 regular season against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park.

Scully was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. He received the Ford C. Frick Award given to broadcasters for their outstanding contributions to the sport.