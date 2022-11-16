X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Surgery on Elbow Injury; 2023 Status Uncertain

    Erin WalshNovember 16, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off the field after the third out in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 22, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
    Tim Heitman/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery Nov. 23, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday.

    Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki

    Don’t let Tommy John freak you out. It doesn’t mean Harper would miss 2023. Shohei Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018. He returned to DH for the Angels on May 7, 2019.

    Harper, who also suffered a broken thumb that kept him out for a chunk of the Phillies' regular season, initially suffered a UCL tear in May. He was limited to designated hitting duties as the Phillies made an improbable push to the World Series.

    In 99 regular-season games, Harper slashed .286/.364/.514 and posted 18 home runs and 65 RBI.

    He was more prolific in the postseason, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

    Should Harper miss time to start the season, Nick Castellanos would presumably slot back into right field, while Brandon Marsh holds down center and Kyle Schwarber plays left.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.