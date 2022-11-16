Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Surgery on Elbow Injury; 2023 Status Uncertain

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery Nov. 23, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday.

Harper, who also suffered a broken thumb that kept him out for a chunk of the Phillies' regular season, initially suffered a UCL tear in May. He was limited to designated hitting duties as the Phillies made an improbable push to the World Series.

In 99 regular-season games, Harper slashed .286/.364/.514 and posted 18 home runs and 65 RBI.

He was more prolific in the postseason, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

Should Harper miss time to start the season, Nick Castellanos would presumably slot back into right field, while Brandon Marsh holds down center and Kyle Schwarber plays left.