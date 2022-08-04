Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from Early NFL Training Camp Storylines

2 of 5

The New England Patriots parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason when he accepted the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job. McDaniels' departure has left a major hole in New England’s coaching staff, which head coach Bill Belichick has surprisingly elected not to fill.

The Patriots declined to name an official offensive or defensive coordinator this season. Belichick said the team isn't "big on titles and all that," according to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, it’s “looking like” the Patriots will forge ahead with Matt Patricia as their offensive play-caller in 2022. However, Belichick has also spent time doing those duties during 11-on-11 drills at training camp.

Patricia returned to New England last year as a senior football adviser and offensive line coach following an unsuccessful three-year stint as the Detroit Lions' head coach. Prior to that, the 47-year-old had spent six years as the Patriots defensive coordinator, winning a pair of Super Bowls in that role.

The Patriots also brought on Joe Judge to serve as their quarterbacks coach this year. He spent four seasons as their special teams coordinator between 2015 and 2018 and was their wide receivers coach in 2019 before a forgettable two-year stint as the New York Giants' head coach.

On a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Ryan Clark said New England is playing with fire by not naming at least an offensive coordinator for 2022.

While it’s a bit unconventional, this isn't the first time a Belichick-led team has declined to promote coordinators. The team hasn’t had an official defensive coordinator since Patricia left at the end of the 2017 campaign and didn’t name an offensive coordinator in 2005 or for two seasons following McDaniels’ first departure to the Denver Broncos in 2009.

The Patriots didn't have either an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2010, and they won 14 games during the regular season that year. However, the decision to go coordinator-less may have played a part in their divisional-round loss against the rival New York Jets.

If the Patriots struggle to advance in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, this decision could come back to haunt them.

Fact: The Patriots will regret not naming offensive and defensive coordinators.