Hasim Rahman Sr. Says He'd Fight Both Jake, Logan Paul on the Same Night

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman Sr. offered to fight both Jake and Logan Paul on the same night after his son's scheduled bout with Jake Paul was called off.

Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul had been scheduled to clash on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced the cancellation of the fight last weekend due to Rahman Jr. allegedly planning to fight at 215 lbs. despite being contractually obligated to fight at 200 lbs.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rahman Sr. offered to take on both Paul brothers in consecutive fights on the same night in order to make up for it:

"How about this? If somebody would sanction this, I will fight Jake and Logan back to back. We can go eight rounds apiece. Neither one of them will make eight rounds, but we can sanction for eight rounds and I promise you, if I don't knock Jake and Logan out, they win."

Rahman Sr. would be a significant step up in competition for Jake Paul, given his status as a former world champion who once defeated Lennox Lewis.

Now 49, Rahman competed in 62 professional fights during a career that spanned from 1994 through 2014, posting a 50-9-2 record with one no contest and 41 wins by way of knockout.

The 2001 win over Lewis was undoubtedly Rahman's career highlight, but he also defeated some other notable names, including Trevor Berbick and Corrie Sanders, plus he fought James Toney and David Tua to draws.

Rahman Sr. would have a huge advantage over the Paul brothers in terms of in-ring success and experience, but he is also pushing 50 and hasn't had a professional fight in over eight years.

Jake Paul, 25, is 5-0 as a pro boxer, winning four of those fights by knockout. He has been impressive, but he has yet to face a legitimate boxer.

Thus far, his wins have come over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Had the Rahman Jr. fight gone off, it likely would have been Paul's toughest test to date since Rahman Jr. owns a 12-1 record in 13 professional boxing matches.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Logan Paul has only competed in amateur and exhibition fights. He fought British YouTuber KSI to a draw and then lost to him before going the distance in an exhibition against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan is more focused on other ventures, including recently signing a contract with WWE and competing in a well-received match against The Miz at SummerSlam last weekend.

While the Paul brothers aren't likely to accept Rahman Sr.'s offer, there is now a great deal of interest in Jake Paul's next move now that his past two scheduled fights against Tommy Fury and Rahman Jr. have been canceled.