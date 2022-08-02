Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez.

With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59 record, it's no surprise they decided to sell Syndergaard, who will become a free agent this winter.

With Syndergaard on board, let's take a look at Philadelphia's updated rotation and payroll:

Zack Wheeler

Aaron Nola

Noah Syndergaard

Kyle Gibson

Ranger Suarez

Zach Eflin (15-day injured list)

Payroll: $242.7 million, per Spotrac

Wheeler and Nola have provided a solid one-two punch atop the Phillies rotation, combining for a 16-13 record, 3.03 ERA and 7.4 WAR, but the club needed some depth behind the duo.

Eflin is battling a knee injury and was recently transferred to the 15-day injured list, and it's unclear when or if he'll return to the rotation.

Syndergaard signed a one-year contract with the Angels ahead of the 2022 campaign after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Mets. He made 15 starts for the Halos this season, posting a 5-8 record with a 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 80 innings.

While he's not the same flame-throwing pitcher he once was with the Mets in 2016, the 29-year-old will be a solid mid-rotation arm for the Phillies, and he's certainly an upgrade over Gibson and Eflin.

However, injuries have been a concern with Syndergaard over his career. He missed almost all of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020, so managing him should be a priority for the Phillies.

In addition to Syndergaard, the Phillies also acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh and reliever David Robertson ahead of the deadline.

The Phillies enter Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with a 55-47 record, 10 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. The club has a 60.4 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs.