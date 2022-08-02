Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'No Urgency' to Add WR After James Washington's Foot Injury

AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that "there's no urgency looking for a veteran receiver" even though wideout James Washington will reportedly miss six-to-10 weeks with a fractured right foot.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed Jones' remarks.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported the news on Washington, who was scheduled for surgery Tuesday in Dallas. Washington, who signed as a free agent with Dallas after playing four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered the injury during practice Monday.

Washington isn't the only Cowboys receiver who will be out to start the year. Michael Gallup will miss at least the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after tearing his ACL in January during a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas does return CeeDee Lamb, who will be the team's unquestioned top wideout. The Cowboys experienced a lot of turnover otherwise, though, after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and watching No. 3 wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. leave for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The changes and injuries should give ample opportunities early to players such as rookie Jalen Tolbert, whom the Cowboys selected out of South Alabama with the No. 88 pick. Noah Brown, who was Dallas' fourth wideout last year, should get more targets as well.